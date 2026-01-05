New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Will Return in April

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell announced the music lineup for the 2025 event, scheduled for April 24 – May 4. Jazz Fest is an annual celebration of the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists to create one of the world’s most diverse musical festival lineups. The event features virtually every style of American music from over 5,000 musicians spread across 14 different music stages over 8 days at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2025 Jazz Fest include:

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell has revealed its highly-anticipated music lineup for the 2026 celebration, taking place April 23 – May 3. Jazz Fest celebrates New Orleans and Louisiana’s rich culture, spirit and sounds alongside world-class artists from across the globe, creating one of the most diverse and dynamic musical experiences on the planet.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2026 Jazz Fest include:

Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Kings of Leon, Lainey Wilson, Teddy Swims, Lorde, Jon Batiste, Tyler Childers, David Byrne, The Black Keys, T-Pain, Raye, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nas, Widespread Panic, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Alabama Shakes, St. Vincent, The Isley Brothers, Herbie Hancock, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Mavis Staples, The Revivalists, Carlos Vives, Sean Paul, Dianne Reeves, Irma Thomas, Blind Boys of Alabama, Cyril Neville, Rhiannon Giddens, Big Freedia, Little Feat, Samantha Fish, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Galactic feat. Jelly Joseph, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Leela James, Tab Benoit, Ani DiFranco, Rickie Lee Jones, The Radiators, Dumpstaphunk, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ron Carter Quartet, Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns, Burning Spear, Stephen Marley, Lettuce, Cowboy Mouth, Terence Blanchard + Ravi Coltrane: Miles Davis & John Coltrane Centennial, Sierra Hull, Sue Foley, Monty Alexander “Jamericana”, Alejandro Escovedo, Steve Earle, Anders Osborne, Original Koffee, Protoje, Davell Crawford, Hiromi’s Sonicwonder, The California Honeydrops, Zigaboo Modeliste, George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Leo Nocentelli, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Kermit Ruffins, J & The Causeways, The Soul Rebels, Grace Bowers, Sonny Landreth, Shirley Caesar, Leftover Salmon, Rebirth Brass Band, Jon Cleary, Dragon Smoke, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Big Chief Donald Harrison, Wayne Toups, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Deacon John, Vieux Farka Touré, New Orleans R&B Classics Revue ft. The Dixie Cups and Wanda Rouzan, Charlie Musselwhite, Fred Wesley and his New JB Horns, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Mike Zito Band, Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet, Larry McCray, John Foster, Jackie Venson, Judith Owen & The Callers, GIVERS, Terrance Simien, Nicholas Payton feat. Butcher Brown, Eric Lindell, Sweet Crude, Boyfriend, Crowe Boys, Cha Wa, Seratones, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Maggie Koerner, Jekalyn Carr, Hot 8 Brass Band, Cimafunk, Marc Broussard, New Breed Brass Band, Shamarr Allen, Sierra Green and The Giants, Hans Williams, Glen David Andrews, John “Papa” Gros, Kenny Neal, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Jazz Fest Celebrates Jamaica with Luciano, Lila Iké, The Skatalites, Jesse Royal, Lutan Fyah, Runkus & Royal Blu with Dub Squad, Sevana, The BrukOut Sound System ft. Seani B, Nesta, and Laa Lee, The Rising Suns, Kevin Downswell, and more, Nidia Góngora of Colombia, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, Kevin “Sonny” Gullage, TBC Brass Band, Catherine Russell, Lena Prima, The Headhunters, People Museum, Dr. Michael White’s Tribute to Jelly Roll Morton’s Red Hot Peppers featuring Shaye Cohn, The Rumble feat. Joseph Boudreaux, Jr., Adonis Rose & The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring guest Andromeda Turre, Robin Barnes & the FiyaBirds, Zachary Richard, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Lost Bayou Ramblers, John Boutté, Isaiah Collier, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollar, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Kyle Roussel, Leyla McCalla, Untouchables and Big Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Nu Nation Choir, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, and hundreds more! (See below for the complete weekend by weekend listing.)

More than 5,000 musicians perform across 14 stages over eight days at the historic Fair Grounds Race Course, filling the air with everything from jazz and blues to gospel, funk, rock, and zydeco. Beyond the music, Festivalgoers can indulge in local cuisine, art, and tradition—making Jazz Fest not just an event, but a celebration of everything that makes New Orleans unforgettable.

From Katrina to Melissa, Jazz Fest stands in solidarity with the people of Jamaica and proudly dedicates its 2026 Cultural Exchange Pavilion to the island nation. Entitled One Love Jamaica, this special presentation celebrates Jamaica’s vibrant music, rich cultural traditions, and indomitable spirit in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa this fall. The lineup features some of the biggest names in Reggae and Dancehall—including Ziggy and Stephen Marley, Sean Paul, Burning Spear, Protoje, Original Koffee, and Lila Iké—alongside emerging talent and the lesser-known sounds of Jamaican mento, gospel, jazz, and Junkanoo. Outside the Pavilion, festival-goers can visit the Cultural Exchange Artist Demonstration Tent, which will offer a curated selection of craft items supporting artisans affected by the hurricane, and enjoy authentic Jamaican cuisine and beverages at the Cultural Exchange food stand.

Weekend passes and VIP packages go on sale tomorrow, December 12, at 10am at www.nojazzfest.com. The Festival offers special payment plans starting with just $49 down. Jazz Fest offers discounted general admission pricing for Louisiana Residents. Once again Jazz Fest 2026 will include the much-beloved “Locals Thursday” on both weekends of the event—April 23 & April 30—for Louisiana residents.

Jazz Fest is partnering with On Location to provide travel packages for guests looking to bundle Festival tickets or VIP passes with local hotel accommodations and roundtrip shuttle service between the Festival and hotel. For package details please visit the Jazz Fest website. In a new partnership with New Orleans & Company, Jazz Fest is introducing a user-friendly hotel booking experience with some of the best rates available to make securing accommodations seamless for Festival attendees. Visit www.nojazzfest.com for details.

Take advantage of the Jazz Fest Express shuttle, and be dropped off inside the gates of the Festival! Air-conditioned buses offer round-trip transportation and run continuously throughout the day. With convenient pick-up locations at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel (500 Canal St.), Steamship Natchez Dock (400 Toulouse St. & the River), the South Market District (Hyatt Regency, 601 Loyola Ave.), and the Wisner Lot in City Park (5700 Wisner Blvd.) the Jazz Fest Express is the best way to get to and from the Fair Grounds. For more information, visit www.nojazzfest.com.