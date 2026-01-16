 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Bovia-Bravata - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hope Carline, Kim Harger, Arden Hale, Jackie Haxthausen, Arden McMillin, Tara Sager, Sammie Vaughan, Sarah Walton, Brittany Zimmerman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Sullivan Theater

Best Dance Production
BILLY ELLIOT - Jefferson Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Sills Thibodaux - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Valerie Comeaux - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Ensemble
CABARET - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tina Britt - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michelle Freneaux & Keith James - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Musical
ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Erin Johnson - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Taylor Alberes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jimilee K Riley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Isabella Rodriguez - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amy Gomez - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Elise Gutierrez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Ascension Community Theatre

