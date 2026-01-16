Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Bovia-Bravata - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hope Carline, Kim Harger, Arden Hale, Jackie Haxthausen, Arden McMillin, Tara Sager, Sammie Vaughan, Sarah Walton, Brittany Zimmerman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Sullivan Theater
Best Dance Production
BILLY ELLIOT - Jefferson Performing Arts
Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Sills Thibodaux - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Valerie Comeaux - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Ensemble
CABARET - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tina Britt - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michelle Freneaux & Keith James - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Musical
ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Erin Johnson - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Taylor Alberes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jimilee K Riley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Isabella Rodriguez - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amy Gomez - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Elise Gutierrez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Ascension Community Theatre
