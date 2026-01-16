Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lauren Bovia-Bravata - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hope Carline, Kim Harger, Arden Hale, Jackie Haxthausen, Arden McMillin, Tara Sager, Sammie Vaughan, Sarah Walton, Brittany Zimmerman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Sullivan Theater



Best Dance Production

BILLY ELLIOT - Jefferson Performing Arts



Best Direction Of A Musical

Katie Sills Thibodaux - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Valerie Comeaux - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Ensemble

CABARET - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tina Britt - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michelle Freneaux & Keith James - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Musical

ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Johnson - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Taylor Alberes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jimilee K Riley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isabella Rodriguez - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amy Gomez - ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elise Gutierrez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ascension Community Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANNIE - Ascension Community Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Ascension Community Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.