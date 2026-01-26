Warren Haynes and Gov't Mule Set Two Special Concerts in New Orleans

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter and his acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated band Gov’t Mule have announced two special nights at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans.

On Thursday, April 30th, the Warren Haynes Band will perform their Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience, which first debuted in 2019, with The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Rich Daniels from the Chicago City Lights Orchestra.

The symphonic show will explore all aspects of Warren’s catalog and career, including music from Gov’t Mule, Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, Jerry Garcia, and his solo albums. Then, on Friday, May 1st, Gov’t Mule will take over the venue to wrap their spring headlining tour.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 28th at 12pm ET/11am CT with local presales beginning Thursday, January 29th at 12pm ET/11am CT. The public on-sale will commence Friday, January 30th at 12pm ET/11am CT.

The Ultimate Guitar Player Package, which includes the Warren Haynes Signature Les Paul Standard 60s Cherry Guitar, to be played on stage and presented during a post-show meet & greet with Warren, is available for both shows.

PRESS HERE for more details on Winter of Warren VIP packages and PRESS HERE for info on Mule VIP packages. Visit here and here for additional information and to purchase tickets. See below for all upcoming Warren Haynes and Gov’t Mule tour dates.

This Friday, January 30th, Haynes is releasing a remixed and remastered version of his 1993 debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, via Megaforce Records. The expanded 12-track album, produced by Chuck Leavell and co-produced by Haynes, includes the previously released singles “Fire In the Kitchen” and “I’ll Be The One.”

In support of the new release, Haynes will embark on his Winter of Warren 2026 Tour. The outing begins with a rare, intimate solo tour from February 12-26 – featuring stripped-down sets exploring music from throughout his entire catalog as well as songs that have inspired and influenced his career – and then the Warren Haynes Band will head out for a run of headlining dates from March 1-7.

Following their spring tour, which kicks off March 27th in Denver and includes a stop in Charleston on April 10th, Gov’t Mule is teaming up with longtime friend and blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa for an 8-show run of co-headlining dates this summer from July 29th through August 16th.

The renowned quartet released their 12th studio album, Peace…Like A River (Fantasy Records), in 2023 to high praise. The 12-song rock collection is highlighted by the singles “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, “Same As It Ever Was” and “Made My Peace” as well as additional guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton, and Celisse.﻿

Photo credit: Emily Butler