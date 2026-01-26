CAMPARI SODA By Alex Anthony Vazquez to Premiere at Blue Theatre Co.

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seductive, stylish, and simmering with tension, Campari Soda, a sun-drenched drama, will open Blue Theatre Co.'s 2026 season at the New Marigny Theatre on April 18th, 2026.

Campari Soda unfolds under the summer sun in 1970s New Orleans, where power and desire swell inside a decaying Southern household. As heat and alcohol blur boundaries, long-buried truths surface and control quietly slips away.

The production features Kaytlin Borgen, Miles Doleac, Kyler Porche, Kendall Berry, Hallie Legendre, and Sadie May.

Written and directed by Alex Anthony Vazquez (3AM in White Lace, Bunny Hill Motel), Campari Soda is an ensemble driven drama.

With richly layered performances and a steadily tightening sense of dread, Campari Soda offers audiences an unsettling and intoxicating theatrical experience.

Performances will run at the New Marigny Theatre from April 18th-30th. Shows will take place at 8PM.