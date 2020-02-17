Kathleen Turner Joins Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, a celebration of contemporary literature, culture, theater, and the works of Tennessee Williams, is proud to share that Award-Winning actress Kathleen Turner joins the lineup for the 34th annual Festival. More than a typical book festival, TWNOLF showcases award-winning writers, actors, musicians, and other artists in over 150 events in the French Quarter and other New Orleans venues.

Since her breakout role as femme fatale extraordinaire Matty Walker in "Body Heat," Kathleen Turner has delivered pitch-perfect performances that cut across genres on screen and stage. From playing dark comedy in "War of the Roses" to action/romance in "Romancing the Stone," Turner has crafted a diverse filmography that has established her as a leading screen talent. Standout roles include Irene in "Prizzi's Honor" and the title role in "Peggy Sue Got Married," for which she received a best actress Academy Award© nomination. Memorably, Turner lent her slinkiest voice to Jessica Rabbit in the animated "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?". She also received Tony Award nominations for "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and two Grammy Award nominations.

In addition to her strong work on big screen and stage, Turner has left her mark on television, with memorable appearances on "Friends" as Chandler's cross-dressing father; in "Californication" as the sublimely lecherous Sue Collini; and in Hulu's "The Path." She has also leant her inimitable voice to iconic animated series such as "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill." Most recently she guest starred on "The Kominsky Method" with Michael Douglas, "Mom" with Allison Janney and Anna Faris and Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on Netflix. Also a best-selling author, she wrote the books "Send Yourself Roses: Thoughts on My Life, Love, and Leading Roles" and "Kathleen Turner on Acting."

Kathleen Turner will be featured in a special event on Saturday, March 28 at the Hotel Monteleone, "Taking the Lead: Stage and Screen Legend Kathleen Turner in Conversation."

She will also join the Tennessee Williams Tribute Reading, the Festival's annual event featuring multiple works by Tennessee Williams read by the Festival's brightest literary and theatrical talents. This year's theme is "The Long and the Short of It" and will include Maureen Corrigan, Adeline Dieudonné, Jewelle Gomez, Saeed Jones, Jacob Storms, Colm Tóibín, and Kathleen Turner. The event will be held Thursday, March 26 at 6:30pm at The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint.

The 2020 Festival, March 25-29, also includes writing workshops, literary panels, theater events, a book fair, and scholars conference, walking tours, music events, culinary events, interviews, and the Saints + Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival. Over 145 speakers and their bios are listed on the Festival website. Visit our site for the entire 2020 program schedule.

Tickets are on sale now. Ticketing information and a full schedule of events and speakers are available at www.tennesseewilliams.net. VIP Passes are $600; Literary Discussion Passes are $100 ($70 for students); a One-Day Literary Discussion Pass is $40; theater/special events range from $10-$50; Writer's Craft sessions are $25 each; Best Value: Combo Pass $200 (includes all 8 writer's craft sessions and a Literary Discussion Pass); walking tours are $25-$50. Group rates, available on request, are 20% off for groups of 20 or more.

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival celebrates the genius of Tennessee Williams and the contemporary artists who are as honest and unflinching in their examination of the human condition as our patron playwright. Founded in 1986 by a group of cultural enthusiasts, the Festival has grown from a small gathering of 500 to a five-day literary and multi-cultural event, which sees 13,000+ seats filled each year. In late March, we toast Williams' birthday with theater, literary panels, food, and music events featuring luminaries and the brightest new talents in American arts. For more information, visit www.tennesseewilliams.net or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TWFestNOLA

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Major backing comes from the New Orleans Theatre Association, which supports performing arts throughout the Greater New Orleans area, along with support from The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc. This program is supported in part by a Community Arts Grant made possible by the City of New Orleans.





