JPAS to Premiere HOW TO KILL A DIVA

Comedy hits a high note in the new musical How to Kill a Diva, a farcical romp that exposes the hilarious secrets of backstage at the theatre. In the play, the maestro of a financially failing opera house battles a diabolical diva and a homicidal cast to mount a company saving production. As everything goes wrong, laughter reigns.

The play opens on Friday, May 24, at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre, 177 Sala Avenue in Westwego. Performances will be on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM and on Sundays at 2:00 PM. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35. The final performance will be Sunday, June 9.

How to Kill a Diva features the music of Glyn Bailey, who won acclaim for his musical Scandalous! presented by JPAS in 2009. The book for "Diva" was written by Bailey in collaboration with Wesley Payne and Ricki Holmes. Directing the JPAS production will be the nationally known Steve Scott, producer and director at Chicago's Tony Award winning Goodman Theatre.

May 24 - June 9

Fri./Sat. at 7:30pm and Sun. at 2:00pm

Westwego Performing Arts Theatre

177 Sala Avenue | Westwego, LA 70094

Tickets for How to Kill a Diva may be purchased online at www.jpas.org, by calling the box office at 504-885-2000, or at our Administrative/Box Office: 1118 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, LA 70001.

Seating is Reserved

Regular Ticket Price is $35

Discounts for Seniors, Military, Students (w/ id)

($2.00 ticketing fee per ticket is added)

Tickets are available at the Venue Box Office one (1) hour prior to the performance time.





