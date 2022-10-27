Irma Thomas, Rebirth Brass Band, Preservation Hall And More Join HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS At House Of Blues On December 21

The NOCCA Foundation, the The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, and the family of Daniel Price invite you to Home for the Holidays on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. This year's event will once again be in-person at its traditional home, House of Blues New Orleans, located at 225 Decatur Street.

Home for the Holidays is a night of spectacular art and music benefiting the Daniel Price Memorial Fund for Aspiring Artists, which honors the memory of NOCCA alum Daniel Price (Visual Arts, 1993). The fund was established following Daniel's death at the age of 28 while protecting his wife from an assailant. Daniel's fund is part of the NOCCA Foundation's Student Success Program, which provides NOCCA's young artists with year-round support for training, supplies, and college scholarships.

Patron Party: 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Home for the Holidays kicks off with a patron party from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Gold- and Silver-level patrons will be treated to back-to-back performances by two New Orleans legends: Irma Thomas and John Boutte! Both Gold and Silver patrons will enjoy a buffet dinner and open bar during the patron party, plus a fabulous silent auction featuring artwork by NOCCA alumni who've received the Daniel Price Award. Patrons will also have all-night access to the Parish Room, where there will be an open bar from 8pm until the end of the Home for the Holidays concert. Our 80 Gold-level patrons will receive reserved seating for the patron party and concert.

Silver Patron tickets are $145 and Gold Patron tickets are $290. Please note that Gold tickets typically sell out, so please buy early!

To purchase Silver-level tickets, please visit HouseOfBlues.com/neworleans or call 504 310 4999.

To purchase Gold-level tickets, visit NOCCAFoundation.org/holiday.

Doors open for Gold ticket holders at 6pm and Silver ticket holders at 6:30pm.

Home for the Holidays Concert: 8:00pm - until

At 8:00pm, the party continues with the official Home for the Holidays concert, featuring Rebirth Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Bridge Trio, emcee Gralen Banks, and surprise guests.

General admission tickets to the concert are $60 and include great music all night long and access to the silent auction until 9pm. To purchase, please visit HouseOfBlues.com/neworleans or call 504 310 4999.

The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts is Louisiana's arts conservatory for high school students, offering intensive instruction in Classical Music, Creative Writing, Culinary Arts, Dance, Drama, Entertainment Production Design, Jazz, Media Arts, Musical Theatre, Vocal Music, Visual Arts, and academics. Admission to NOCCA is by audition, and there is no tuition.

The NOCCA Foundation is NOCCA's nonprofit partner, providing supplemental funding for NOCCA and advocacy for its world-class program. Some of the Foundation's more notable endeavors include: a Student Success Program that pays for students' classroom supplies as well as fees associated with important summer training programs across the country; an Artists-in-Residence Program that brings up to 100 professional visiting artists into NOCCA's classrooms each year; the capital campaign for NOCCA's current home and expansion projects like Press Street Gardens; and workshops, concerts, gallery exhibitions, and other events for the community.