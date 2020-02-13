Dedrick Weathersby Brings REMEMBERING JAMES The Life And Music Of James Brown To Bossier City Lousiana

The new musical Remembering James is creating its own history: From being commissioned by San Francisco's Boxcar Theatre, to now a national tour running for 13 months to date. The Legendary Apollo added to the June 2020 Calendar marks a bevy of amazing things happening for the show.

Recently, the cast and crew was nominated for The 2019 Broadway World Awards- San Francisco. To be nominated is an honor but speaks volumes towards the caliber of this new musical. "Being nominated in 8 categories is a testament of all whom is involved with the production, i cant do it by myself." Weathersby stated.

This show covers alot of historical events to compliment the music and dialogue; with consistent box office success, Remembering James looks to keep picking up steam or "Slow Grind" stated by Weathersby.

Such goals have not been an impediment to Dedrick Weathersby, a 2019 Broadway World Nominated actor and producer, who assembled a remarkable cast and band ensemble: The story involves a seven piece band and three actors, which seldom employs blackouts for scene changes, but rather flows cinematically from one moment to the next, sometimes juxtaposing backstage and onstage moments simultaneously.

Dedrick Weathersy takes on the title role as James Brown. Weathersby who sings several show hits, especially the iconic ballad song, "(Man's Man's World) Without a Woman or Girl," as well as the cross over favorite, "I Feel Good (I Got You)." Weathersby's performance have you leaning on every note sung or spoken words within the show.

The fact of the matter, this show has seen its share of transitions and the production welcomes Twon Pope a Los Angeles based Actor as the Narrator/Best friend Bobby Byrd; This leaves NaTusha Howard a Longview TX based actress as Velma Warren Brown.

Beyond Weathersby ' able, spot-on performance and simple but effective scenic design, using period objects and a few small set pieces. The show's fluid action is especially enhanced by Northern Kentucky's own Morgan Becker subtle but always supportive lighting design. Becker is also the stage manager and production interns Director. Dedrick with his many hats' add the period costuming - especially letterman jackets and cardigan sweaters for The Band - fully evokes the look of stepping into the time in the 1950s and 60's.

Truth to tell, there's a lot that comes at you for 90 minutes. In fact, the show moves so fluidly and effortless, it leaves the audience wanting more. It keeps the show exciting and thoroughly entertaining.

Weathersby's vision is truly one to see, its not a concert but have concert themes. One patron mentioned "I will travel within 100 miles to see this show" another said "Catch this show while you can because its heading to Broadway". This production for sure has its sights on Broadway and if you dont believe, see it for yourself. You wont waste 90 minutes of your time.

Remembering James continues on February 29th, for *Two Shows Only* at The Eastbank Theatre, 630 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111





