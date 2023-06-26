DISENCHANTED Comes to Riverside Theaters in August

Performances run August 11 - 20, 2023.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

DISENCHANTED Comes to Riverside Theaters in August

Disenchanted comes to Riverside Theaters in August. Performances run August 11 - 20, 2023.

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm.

The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture so they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know – these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth.

Received an “Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and a “Best New Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Off Broadway Alliance).

** Contains adult language and content.





