Yvonne Orji Brings BLAGOS TO LAUREL TOUR To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Yvonne Orji: Lagos to Laurel Tour on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Yvonne Orji is one busy standup comedian. She stars in Issa Rae's acclaimed TV series Insecure. She guest stars on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show. She made her feature film debut in Kevin Hart's Night School, wrote an advice book called Bamboozled by Jesus and even got Oprah to produce a sitcom based on her life. And if that wasn't enough, she's coming to NJPAC to entertain you with hilarious stories of faith, family and her Nigerian roots.

Tickets to see Yvonne Orji are On - Sale Friday, November 15th 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



