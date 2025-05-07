Wizard Of Oz Emerald City DJ Dance Party to be Hosted by United Methodist Church of Red Bank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Journey over the rainbow to an enchanting afternoon at United Methodist Church of Red Bank's Wicked Wizard of Oz Emerald City DJ Dance Party!

Get ready to dance and groove to fantastic tunes spun by their DJ in the shimmering atmosphere of the Emerald City. Adding extra magic to the event, members of the cast of the Wizard of Oz will be joining the fun, offering a unique opportunity to meet and mingle with your favorite characters!

Curious about what your future holds? Their mystical Fortune Teller will be there to share intriguing glimpses into what might be. Feeling lucky?



- Don't miss our Free Raffle for a chance to win some exciting prizes!

- There will also be a variety of fun Games to keep everyone entertained and engaged.

- And when those little tummies start to rumble, we'll have delicious Snacks on hand to refuel the adventure.

- Ever wondered what your name would be if you lived in the Land of Oz? Here's your chance to Find out your Ozian name and embrace your inner Munchkin or brave lion!

- Plus, keep an eye out for special Giveaways throughout the afternoon, adding an extra touch of Ozian magic to the event.

This afternoon promises to be a memorable experience filled with music, games, treats, and the chance to meet the wonderful cast of the Wizard of Oz - a perfect adventure for all young fans! Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. This is a fundraiser for RBTYA, a theatre program dedicated to making theatre accessible for all youth and families by providing pay-what-you-can tickets to shows.

Comments