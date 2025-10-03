Wharton Performing Arts School Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 2025–26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wharton Arts has announced the 40th Anniversary season of its Performing Arts School (PAS), marking four decades of accessible arts education and community building. Since its founding in 1985, the school has become a cornerstone of performing arts education in New Jersey, serving nearly 2,000 students each year.

The 2025–26 season, themed Arise!, will honor PAS’s legacy while looking ahead to the future. Highlights include the Holiday Cabaret: Celebrating 40 Years of Community Through the Arts on December 12 at the Wharton Black Box Theater; Wharton Players in Beetlejuice JR. December 5–7; and the annual Fall Festival & Suzuki Halloween Playdown on October 24. The season also features CAFÉ Choir concerts on November 19 and throughout the year, showcasing intergenerational music-making and Wharton’s lifelong learning programs.

Wharton Arts’ affiliated programs will also present major concerts: Lunar Rising: A Symphony in Light and Sound (October 18, UCPAC) and Galaxies of Joy: The Planets in Concert (December 13, UCPAC), alongside seasons by the New Jersey Youth Symphony, New Jersey Youth Chorus, and the Paterson Music Project.

“Forty years ago, Judy Wharton founded a community to make performing arts education accessible to everyone,” said PAS Director Deb Joyal. “Today, we are honored to carry on that legacy, connecting with students at every age and stage of learning.”

Executive Director Gina Caruso added: “As we celebrate our 40th year, we honor the thousands of students, families, faculty, and supporters who have built this thriving community—and we look forward to shaping the next 40 years of creativity together.”

Proceeds from anniversary events, including the Holiday Cabaret, will support scholarships, educational programs, and expanded opportunities for students.

Tickets and Information

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more information about Wharton Arts’ 40th Anniversary season, visit WhartonArts.org.