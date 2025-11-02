WHERE THE TIME GOES World Premiere Announces Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of its first performance November 14, the Players Guild of Leonia's production of Where The Time Goes has given a first look at its full cast.

This will be the first time the new show, with songs by the likes of Laura Nyro, Crosby Stills and Nash, Brian Wilson, and Carole King, is performed outside of three staged readings.

The run lasts from November 14 through 23, with the performance on November 21 being followed by a talk back.

The cast includes Larry Brustofski (Off-Broadway: Have a Heart) as Michael, Tara Hutchison as Amy, Juston LeBaron as Young Michael, Eden Mendez as Young Amy, T’Bone Rube as Chris, and Kay Koch as Amy.

Check out a first look at the cast here: