WHERE THE TIME GOES Will Make its World Premiere in November

The Players Guild of Leonia will present the World Premiere of Where The Time Goes, an original musical by Michael Bias and Victoria Casella, featuring a timeless score that captures the spirit of a generation. With iconic songs by Laura Nyro, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Brian Wilson, Carole King, and more, this moving new work runs November 14-23, 2025.

A poignant and playful journey through love, memory, and the moments that slip through our fingers, Where The Time Goes asks the age-old question: Is your watch broken-or did you just blink and lose a decade?

The musical is co-created by Victoria Casella, a celebrated musical director, arranger, performer, and educator whose work spans Off-Broadway, regional theater, and national concert stages. A two-time Broadway World Award winner for Best Musical Direction, Casella most recently served as music director for a Pride concert with New York City Opera and the Milford Theater. She introduced Where The Time Goes as part of the Dramatists Guild's New Musical Series in NYC. Her credits include productions at Florida Repertory Theatre (Beehive, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Let's Fall in Love), Bergen County Players, Hudson Theatre Works, and Elmwood Playhouse. Casella also served as music director for Elliot & Me, a musical about songwriter Elliot Willensky, which streamed nationally during the pandemic.

Michael Bias, co-writer and director of Where The Time Goes, is an award-winning actor, playwright, and director. He is the founding Artistic/Producing Director of The Garage Theatre Group, where he helmed over 60 productions between 1993 and 2017. His acting credits include Sunset Park (Best Actor nomination, NY Theatre Festival), A Jersey Cantata, 12 Angry Men, and The Zoo Story, among others. As a playwright, Bias's work includes Dreaded Bliss, Billie (co-written with Gail Lou), and Summer of Love. His directing credits range from new works like Meester Amerika and The Legacy to acclaimed productions of Spring Awakening, Landscape of the Body, and Doubt. Where The Time Goes was previously featured at Florida Rep's PlayLab and is scheduled for a New York premiere next year.

Together, Casella and Bias have crafted Where The Time Goes into a heartwarming, time-bending musical that explores how we love, lose, remember-and find ourselves again through the soundtrack of our lives. This exciting new production takes the stage for a limited run beginning November 14, 2025, at the historic Drill Hall Theater home to The Players Guild of Leonia, located at 130 Grand Avenue, Leonia, NJ.

