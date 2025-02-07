WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL to be Presented at The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to rock 'n' roll as The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present "Welcome to the Heartbreak Hotel," a brand-new musical tribute that'll have you saying "It's Now or Never" to experience the magic of Elvis Presley's timeless music. On Saturday, March 28th, 2025, the Dunellen Theatre will transform into a "Burning Love" hotspot, celebrating the King's greatest hits.

This one-night-only event promises pure excitement. From the moment the curtain rises at 8:00 PM, you'll be transported to a world where "Suspicious Minds" give way to pure musical bliss. The show features a stellar lineup of professional musicians and vocalists who'll make you feel like you "Can't Help Falling In Love" all over again.

Don't be a "Hound Dog" left out in the cold! Doors open at 7:30 PM, giving you plenty of time to find your seat before the "Jailhouse Rock" begins. Located at 458 North Ave, Dunellen, NJ, this intimate venue ensures every fan will have an up-close and personal experience with the King's music.

Comments