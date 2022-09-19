Vivid Stage Will Offer Special Discounts and Events During The World Premiere Production of SOFT ANIMALS

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a number of special discounts and events during the world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9.

Be the first to see the show on Thursday, September 29; at this preview performance, all tickets are $25. There will be a Post-Show Opening Night Reception on Friday, September 30 for season passholders and donors. On Senior Sunday, October 2, seniors age 65+ pay $25. New this season, Vivid is offering a reception for Young Professionals before the October 6 performance, featuring craft beer from Summit's Bull n Bear Brewery, snacks and networking. Talkbacks follow the October 2, 6 and 9 performances.

Soft Animals is a comedy with heart that asks, what would your life be like if you couldn't feel physical pain? If your body had a mind of its own? What if you never fell asleep? How about if you remembered every single thing you've ever felt, thought or experienced? Four medical misfits sign up for a three-day workshop to tackle their issues. Can a former male nurse and self-professed "woo-woo" guide them toward healing? Or... perhaps they aren't the ones most in need of a cure.

Directed by Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), the cast includes Vivid Stage ensemble members Daria M. Sullivan (Montclair), Jason Szamreta (Rahway) and Emaline Williams (Hackettstown) and guests Darin F. Earl II (Union), Stephanie Windland (NYC) and Christopher John Young (Hackettstown).

Soft Animals will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from September 29 through October 9. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. All audience members will be asked to mask while at the theatre.

Tickets range from $25 to $39, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to our website. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.