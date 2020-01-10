On Monday, January 20, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will participate in Summit's Day of Justice, Equality, and Service to Others, organized by the group Shaping Summit Together. The community-wide event is taking place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the goal of educating, raising awareness, and engaging people in activities that help those experiencing hardship through circumstances arising from underlying inequality. From 12-4 PM the Art Center will host a community project titled, Weaving Together a Beloved Community. The project will be a physical manifestation of the metaphor for the connectivity of communities and will explore how they are woven together; how the experiences of the individual impacts the whole; and how, as a group, we can lock hands and entwine threads of support. Children and adults are invited to create artwork or write text on thick paper strips that will be woven into yarn-based wall hangings, that will later be hung in Summit.

"Collaborative art projects are great for community building," said Sarah Walko, the Art Center's Director of Education & Community Programs. "The project we'll be working on this year not only gives people an opportunity to work with weaving materials, but also promotes Dr. King's vision for better communities by promoting cooperation."

Materials for the project will be provided free of charge and all attendees are invited to view the current exhibitions on display while visiting the Art Center. For more information, or for a schedule, visit mondosummit.com/shaping-summit-together.



For more than 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Adult and children's group tours are available throughout the year. Gallery hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.





