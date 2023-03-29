Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums

The American Alliance of Museums is the only organization representing the entire museum field, from art and history museums to science centers and zoos.

Mar. 29, 2023  

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has announced that it has received reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). This prestigious achievement demonstrates VACNJ's commitment to excellence in all aspects of museum operations and acknowledges the museum's ongoing dedication to serving the public.

The accreditation process involves a rigorous review by museum professionals to ensure that the eligible museum meets or exceeds the standards of excellence set by AAM and covers all aspects of museum operations. Recognized as the field's gold standard for museum excellence for more than 50 years, AAM accreditation signifies a museum's quality and credibility to the entire museum community, to governments and outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. The program helps to ensure the integrity and accessibility of museum collections, reinforce the educational and public service roles of museums, and promote good governance practices and ethical behavior.

"We are honored to have received this reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums," said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director of the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, board, and volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the museum continues to provide high-quality exhibitions, educational programming, and outreach for our community."

This most recent reaccreditation is a significant milestone for VACNJ, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, by reaffirming its status as a premier cultural institution in the state and one of only nine accredited museums in New Jersey. VACNJ first received accreditation from AAM in 1981.

For 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM-5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.




