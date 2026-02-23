Vanguard Theater Company to Debut HAIRSTORY: THE MUSICAL This February

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Black History Month, Vanguard Theater will debut the world premiere of Hairstory: The Musical as part of its 10-Year Anniversary Season - a bold, joyful, and unforgettable new musical experience. Performances are Saturday, February 28 at 6:30 PM & 8:00 PM.

Created by Janeece Freeman Clark, who wrote the book and lyrics, and Lawrence Dandridge, who composed the music, Hairstory tells the story of 10-year-old Jada, who dreams of her hair being "normal." With guidance from ancestral voices and the wise, playful Braidelyn, Jada takes a journey through the traditions, stories, and cultural significance of Black hair - discovering its power as a symbol of pride, identity, and resilience.

A diverse and talented ensemble cast brings this story to life, blending dynamic performances with innovative projections and an original score that fuses pop, gospel, Latin, and global musical styles. It's a coming-of-age story full of heart, music, and laughter - perfect for audiences of all ages.

Each performance will include a post-show talkback with the writer and composer, offering a closer look at the creation of this new work and its future as a touring production for schools, cultural spaces, and community organizations.