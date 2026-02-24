NJPAC to Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with COLTRANE CENTENNIAL and More

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present a lineup of jazz concerts during April 2026 (Jazz Appreciation Month), including the Julian Lage Quartet, and more.

Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. — Julian Lage Quartet at SOPAC

Julian Lage — guitar

Jorge Roeder — bass

Kenny Wollesen — drums

John Medeski — keyboard

Co-presented by the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC), Jazz Appreciation Month kicks off with this intimate concert bridging tradition and innovation with remarkable ease. Widely regarded as one of the most distinctive guitar voices of his generation, Julian Lage is joined by an acclaimed quartet of longtime collaborators: bassist Jorge Roeder, drummer Kenny Wollesen, and keyboardist John Medeski. Together, the ensemble explores music that is dynamic, conversational, and deeply collaborative — music that evolves in real time through interplay and shared intuition. This performance is part of NJPAC’s continued partnership with SOPAC, underscoring the organization’s ongoing commitment to presenting exceptional jazz artists.

Tickets: $76.50+. Reserve by visiting SOPAC.org. This event will be held at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ.

Saturday, April 4 at 6:00 p.m. — Baptist Church Jazz Vespers | Winard Harper & Jeli Posse

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, the free monthly Bethany Vesper Concert Series continues its blend of jazz music and worship. In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, April welcomes drum virtuoso Winard Harper with his dynamic jazz combo, Jeli Posse. Their big sound swings from sophisticated to soulful, from hard bop to blues. The ensemble features Ted Chubb on trumpet, Jalin Shiver on saxophone, Anthony Perez on bass, Brandon McCune on piano, and Ahadu Chase on percussion.

Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 275 W. Market Street, Newark, NJ.

Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. — Jazz Jams at Clement’s Place

Co-presented by NJPAC’s Jazz Advisory Committee and Rutgers–Newark’s Institute for Jazz Studies, Jazz Jams at Clement’s Place is a monthly session featuring top New Jersey musicians directed by pianist and bandleader James Austin, Jr. Audience members can immerse themselves in the relaxing sounds of jazz that stimulate both players and listeners. Novice and seasoned jazz musicians and singers alike are welcome to jam and improvise with the professional band throughout the evening. Co-producers include Wayne Winborne, Executive Director of the Institute for Jazz Studies, and Eyesha Marable, AVP of Community Engagement at NJPAC.

Tickets: FREE. This event will be held at Clement’s Place, 15 Washington Street, Newark, NJ.

Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. — Coltrane 100: Both Directions at Once

Joe Lovano — tenor saxophone

Melissa Aldana — tenor saxophone

Nduduzo Makhathini — piano

John Patitucci — bass

Jeff “Tain” Watts — drums

It has been 100 years since the birth of John Coltrane, the boundary-pushing jazz icon who inspired generations of musicians. Coltrane once explained to fellow saxophonist Wayne Shorter that his musical approach was akin to “[starting] a sentence in the middle and then going to the beginning and the end of it at the same time… both directions at once.” Saxophonists Joe Lovano and Melissa Aldana, pianist Nduduzo Makhathini, bassist John Patitucci, and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts pay tribute in this centennial celebration. The ensemble will explore “both directions at once” through modern interpretations of classic Coltrane repertoire alongside original works inspired by his legacy.

Tickets: $57+. This event will be held at NJPAC’s Victoria Theater.

Sunday, April 26 — International Jazz Day Celebration

Co-produced by NJPAC’s TD Jazz for Teens and Jazz House Kids, this annual International Jazz Day concert features more than 50 young local musicians performing together on the iconic NJPAC stage. This one-night-only event unites some of the brightest youth ensembles from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, including NJPAC’s TD Jazz for Teens featuring The George Wein Scholars Ensemble; Jazz House Kids featuring students from their CHiCA Power initiative; Riverdale Country School; the Lebanon Valley College Jazz Ensemble; and additional groups to be announced.

This special concert marks the 10th anniversary of TD Jazz for Teens and Jazz House Kids co-hosting the event, as well as the 10th anniversary of WBGO Radio’s Sheila Anderson serving as host. The program will also celebrate George Wein’s centennial with a tribute performance by the 15-member George Wein Scholars Ensemble.

Tickets: FREE. This event will be held in NJPAC’s The Chase Room.