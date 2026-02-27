Pushcart Players Artistic Director Paul Whelihan to Perform in OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paul Whelihan, producing artistic director of Pushcart Players, will appear in Over the River and Through the Woods with The Company Theatre Group from March 7–15 at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center.

Written by New Jersey playwright Joe DiPietro and set in Hoboken, the comedy follows Nick, a young professional whose career move threatens to pull him away from his close-knit Italian-American grandparents. The play explores generational tensions between ambition and tradition, balancing humor with themes of family loyalty and inheritance.

Whelihan will play Nunzio, one of Nick’s four grandparents.

“If you've ever had arguments with your family over Sunday dinner, ‘Over the River' might feel less like a play, and more like a documentary,” Whelihan said. “Di Pietro's beautifully crafted play resonates with all of us in the cast, in one way or another, in a very personal way. Masterfully blending humor and humanity, our characters love fiercely, live fully, and protect family at all costs.”

In addition to leading Pushcart Players, Whelihan has performed and directed Off-Broadway and regionally, with credits including Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, and Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Pushcart Players, founded in 1974, is an educational touring theatre company serving young audiences nationwide.

The production marks the return of The Company Theatre Group following a hiatus since November 2019. Director and Managing Artistic Director Louis Scarpati said, “After a long hiatus, we are excited to return to the stage and offer something truly special to our patrons.”

The cast also includes Teddy Coluca, Joey Nasta, Elizabeth Nicholas, Andrea Prendamano, and Veronica Shea.

Performances will take place March 7, 8, 14, and 15. Showtimes are Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 and are available online.