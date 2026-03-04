Wharton Arts Will Host Free Community Celebration At The Mills At Jersey Gardens

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wharton Arts announced that families from across Union County and surrounding communities are invited to experience the joy of music at Wharton Arts Day 2026, a free afternoon of interactive musical activities and live performances on Sunday, March 22, from 1:30–5:30 p.m. at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth.



Designed as an accessible, family-friendly arts celebration, Wharton Arts Day brings together youth musicians, educators, and community members for hands-on musical exploration culminating in a live orchestral pops concert. The event highlights Wharton Arts’ mission to expand access to high-quality arts education while serving diverse communities through inclusive programming.

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo, “Wharton Arts Day is our annual gift to the community, a joyful celebration of music and togetherness. Families of all ages are invited to explore hands-on musical activities and experience the powerful sound of an orchestra featuring more than 500 Wharton Arts young musicians performing iconic movie music and Broadway favorites. It’s truly a gigantic musical celebration, and we invite everyone to come join the fun!”



“With nearly 600 young musicians performing, Wharton Arts Day fills the community with the energy of full orchestras, choirs, and interactive opportunities,” said Erika Fanelle, Trustee and Interim Executive Director. “The event reflects our broader mission to provide high-quality, inclusive arts education and to share those experiences directly with our local communities.”



New Jersey Youth Symphony Jazz Pop-Up Stage | 1:30–3:00 p.m.

The celebration begins with a special New Jersey Youth Symphony Jazz Pop-Up Stage located in front of Saks OFF 5TH. Featuring student jazz ensembles, this lively pre-event performance invites shoppers and visitors to experience live music throughout the mall and sets the stage for an afternoon of interactive musical discovery.

Interactive Music Activity Zones | 1:30–3:00 p.m.

Visitors are invited to explore four interactive Music Activity Zones located throughout the mall. These hands-on engagement areas allow participants of all ages to create, play, and discover music alongside Wharton Arts students and artistic staff.

New Jersey Youth Chorus: Karaoke & Community Sing-Along | Upper Level by Metro Mart

An interactive vocal experience where participants sing alongside choristers, learn simple songs, and celebrate the joy of making music together.

New Jersey Youth Symphony: Orchestral Instrument Petting Zoo | Center Court

A hands-on introduction to orchestral instruments where visitors can see, touch, and try instruments while meeting youth musicians and learning how sound is created.

Performing Arts School: Early Childhood Music Exploration & Instrument Craft | Lower Level by Polo Ralph Lauren Children's Factory Store

Young learners explore early childhood instruments through guided musical play and create their own musical crafts to take home.

Paterson Music Project: Interactive Musical Games | Lower Level by Simon Guest Services & Entrance D

High-energy rhythm and movement activities including tempo walk, body percussion, and hand drumming that build musical skills through teamwork and play.

Festival Orchestra Pops Concert | 4:00–5:30 p.m.

The afternoon concludes with the New Jersey Youth Symphony PLAYATHON and Wharton Arts Festival Orchestra Pops Concert in Center Court, performed by nearly 600 student musicians from across Wharton Arts programs. The family-friendly program features beloved cinematic and video game music, including Mission: Impossible (new this year!), Pirates of the Caribbean, Harry Potter, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Members of the New Jersey Youth Symphony unite for the annual PLAYATHON fundraiser, now a part of Wharton Arts Day, raising nearly $100,000 in support of music education programs and scholarships that expand access to the performing arts for young people across the region.