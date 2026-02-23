Interview: Jim Vagias of American Theater Group and MY FAIR LADY

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Theater Group (ATG) will present their highly-anticipated production of My Fair Lady running Feb. 26-March 15, 2026, at popular NJ venues that include the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, the DMK Black Box Theater/Union Arts Center in Union and UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage in Rahway. The show is directed by ATG's Producing Artistic Director, Jim Vagias.

We had the opportunity to interview Vagias about the show, his work at ATG and his plans for the future.

Jim Vagias has been involved in the entertainment industry since 1983. A former attorney, Vagias founded American Theater Group in 2012 with industry professionals Joe Mancuso and Rick Sordelet. He has produced over 50 new and classic plays and musicals, including 19 world premieres, nine of which successfully transferred to Off-Broadway (such as I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Marry Harry, Himself and Nora and Swingtime Canteen). In addition to having served on panels of the ASCAP Musical Theater Workshops, he has also served as the magic consultant for two Broadway productions. Vagias has taught courses on Theatre Management and Entertainment Law at Montclair State University, and has also been a guest lecturer at Rutgers, Kean University and the New School.



What first inspired you to make the leap into the entertainment business?

There were many “aha” moments. One was when I had a corporate job and went to observe a client’s rehearsal during a lunch break. Afterwards, as I left the rehearsal to go back to “work,” it struck me that everyone I just left was at “work” and how wonderful that would be. As a lifelong theater lover, I realized that I wanted to make that my “work.” The final push was seeing Dead Poet’s Society when Robin Williams’ character was imploring his students to “seize the day” (carpe diem). I was convinced he was talking to me.



What have been some of the projects or shows that have given you the most satisfaction while at ATG.

That’s impossible to answer. Each show has its own pleasures attached to it and usually the last one you worked on is your favorite. That being said, there was a special personal joy producing Purlie because it was a show I adored since I was a teenager and one that I always wanted to produce when the time was right. Being able to work with the Ossie Davis family and Peter Udell to bring this magnificent but rarely-produced show to life was truly a career highlight. The accolades and Audelco Awards it received were icing on the proverbial cake.



What are some of the challenges of being the Producing Artistic Director of a successful theater company?

Keeping all the balls in the air. Securing funding is a never-ending task, as is arranging schedules and working with various temperaments and personalities, but that’s both a challenge and the fun of the job. The ability to select a season that is both artistically fulfilling and financially viable is always a challenge. Someone once told me that they noticed me juggling all the balls and how people would claim they could do this task or that one better. Maybe so, he admitted, but he commented that my ability to keep them all in the air at the same time contributed to ATG’s success. I considered that a great compliment.



Tell us a little about the team that you work with at ATG?

We’re a very lean organization but I’m blessed with extraordinary people on the team. I can’t imagine how I did my job before our Production Manager Cat Murphy and Marketing Director Mafalda Cavanaugh joined us five years ago. We are fortunate to have a dedicated Board of Directors comprised of wonderful and accomplished people who are passionate about ATG and provide both the resources and guidance that allows us -- as our Board President Steven Schnall likes to say -- to constantly “punch above our weight.” Over the past few years we’ve begun using the same designers more frequently than in the past because in addition to being wonderfully talented, they are a joy to be around. As I get older, that has become increasingly important to me.

We know that you have presented productions at various theaters in New Jersey. How has presenting shows at different venues worked for your company?

It certainly has its challenges. We’ve been doing it to broaden our audience reach and appeal and we’re fortunate to perform in beautiful venues, including the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge and Hamilton Stage in Rahway. We were also honored to be chosen as the resident professional theater company for the new DMK Theater in the Union Arts Center. (Someone joked that we’re the only professional touring theater company in NJ that never leaves the state.) Having to strike sets and costumes and transport to different venues within a run — and also redesign lighting for each theater — is challenging but forces us to constantly rethink what works and what doesn’t and how we can best improve.



We'd love to know more about the fact that you have done "magic consulting" for Broadway shows.

Magic has been my hobby since I was called up on stage while at a carnival at age 6 to help with a magic trick. I rarely held a “regular" student job but instead performed magic shows for different groups. There was a short time in my adult career when magic was my full-time occupation. But I much prefer keeping it as a side job, and that has included consulting for some Broadway productions. I still love seeing the look of joy and amazement on people’s faces after a particularly good magic trick. But then again, I also relish seeing the look of joy and amazement on theatergoers’ faces during a special moment on stage, and I will miss those moments.

Congratulations on your impending retirement as Producing Artistic Director of ATG. Can you share with us any of your future plans?

My official retirement day is June 30th. After that, I will probably sleep straight through until Labor Day. Seriously, I plan to start by reading a ton of books that have been languishing on my nightstand. I want to spend more and less harried time with my wife and daughter, extended family and friends. I’ve taken up the guitar and look forward to spending more time on that. I’m also toying with joining a barbershop quartet. Overall, I want to allow myself to be open to the adventures and opportunities that await me. I am very excited about the future.

What do you envision for the future of ATG?

I believe ATG’s best years are ahead. Our Board is currently seeking my successor, and I am confident that whomever they choose will bring fresh energy and perspective. I like to think that I, along with our founders Joe Mancuso and Rick Sordelet, have laid a good foundation from which to grow. Our mission has been to produce new works, undeservedly forgotten ones or reimagined familiar ones. And, of course, to nurture young artists and audiences. Our intent was to provide a place where artists felt welcome, appreciated, and free to do their best work. Most of all, we wanted our approach to everything we did to be infused with heart. I’ll leave it to others to determine if we have succeeded.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW readers to know!

Keep supporting live theater. For my money, it is the greatest art form there is. It exists because of gifted artists. And because audiences come out to participate in the experience. Carpe diem.

For more information on American Theater Group and to purchase tickets for My Fair Lady, please visit American Theater Group. My Fair Lady will be performed at Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge from Feb. 26-March 1st; at the DMK Theater/Union Arts Center in Union from March 5-8th; and at UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage in Rahway from March 13-15th.

Photo Credit: Michael Messing