Jason Alexander To Teach Five-Day Acting Masterclass on Long Beach Island

Tony Award-winning performer Jason Alexander will teach a five-day acting masterclass on Long Beach Island this June. The hands-on, process-driven workshop designed and taught by Alexander will take place as part of the Lighthouse International Film Festival and will run from Sunday, June 7, through Thursday, June 11.

Jason Alexander’s masterclass introduces a practical technique that actors can adapt and apply in any medium. The method breaks performance down into specific, actionable choices, clarifying what decisions must be made and how they build toward a finished performance. The approach focuses on choices that turn abstract ideas into precise, usable tools that actors can rely on to tell a story. Take a look at the daily breakdown below.

To be considered, applicants must submit a 2 to 3-minute monologue video via FilmFreeway, along with a headshot and résumé. The video should be framed as a medium shot to mid-thigh (no close-ups). Eight participants will be selected for the masterclass. All participants will receive an All-Access Pass to the film festival.

For those requiring lodging, an additional $400 covers accommodations from the start of the masterclass through the end of the festival (June 7–14). Applications are open now here.

Masterclass Program

Day One (Sun, 6/7): Participants perform their monologue as prepared. Each performance is professionally videotaped. This creates a clear starting point and from there, the exploration begins.

Days Two, Three, and Four (Mon-Wed, 6/8-10): During daily sessions of four hours, participants dive into a rigorous process based on Jason Alexander’s transformational technique.

Day Five (Thu, 6/11): The workshop culminates in a live showcase at the historic Surflight Theatre on LBI. Participants perform their evolved monologues live on stage followed by a Q/A between participants, the audience, and Jason Alexander.

About Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander earned his degree in Theatre Studies from Boston University and continued his training with many teachers and mentors for over a decade. That foundation led to a 50-year award-winning career as an actor and director across film, television, and the stage. He is best known for his iconic portrayal of George Costanza on Seinfeld, and his body of work includes more than 30 feature films, numerous television series, and extensive stage work, with seven appearances on Broadway. Among many notable accolades, he was nominated for an Emmy Award twice and he has been a Tony Award and Grammy Award winner.