Teddy Coluca Will Lead OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS at HACPAC

The Company Theatre Group has announced its long-awaited return to the stage with Joe DiPietro's heartfelt and hilarious comedy Over the River and Through the Woods, performing March 7, 8, 14, and 15 at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center (HACPAC), 102 State Street in Hackensack, NJ.

Set in nearby Hoboken and written by acclaimed New Jersey playwright Joe DiPietro, this deeply relatable comedy follows Nick, a young professional whose big career opportunity threatens to take him far from the loud, loving, pasta-serving orbit of his four Old-World Italian grandparents. What unfolds is a hilarious and all-too-recognizable clash between ambition and tradition, independence and family loyalty — complete with surprise dinner guests, family-style guilt, competitive board games, and the kind of affection that shows up no matter what. Beneath the rapid-fire humor lies a deeply moving reminder of what we inherit from those who raised us.

This production marks a milestone for The Company Theatre Group — its first production since November 2019 and a celebratory return to live performance.

“After a long hiatus, we are excited to return to the stage and offer something truly special to our patrons,” said Louis Scarpati, Director and Managing Artistic Director of The Company. “This play reminds us why theatre matters — because it brings our shared human experience to life.”

The cast features Teddy Coluca (Hulu's “Only Murders in the Building” (SAG winner), NBC's “The Blacklist”), Joey Nasta, Elizabeth Nicholas (Regional: Rabbit Hole), Andrea Prendamano (Founding member of The Company), Veronica Shea (Artistic Director of Off Brand Opera), and Paul Whelihan (Artistic Director of Pushcart Players).

Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro and inspired by his own family, Over the River and Through the Woods has become one of the most beloved modern American comedies.

The Company Theatre Group is partnering with New Jersey UNICO chapters to welcome Italian-American audiences to experience this heartfelt story celebrating family, culture, and heritage.

Founded in 2007 and now in its 19th season, The Company Theatre Group is dedicated to producing professional theatre in Bergen and Essex Counties. Inspired by the legacy of The Group Theatre, the company strives to create authentic, truthful performances that allow audiences to feel like a “fly on the wall,” witnessing life unfold on stage.