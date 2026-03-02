Review: A DOLL’S HOUSE at TRT-A Riveting Adaptation of the Classic Play

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Before all else, I belong to myself.” by Nora in A Doll's House

See the poignant, re-imagined production of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House at Two River Theater (TRT). The world-premiere play enjoys the inspired work of Justin Emeka who has crafted the adaptation and directed the show. Ibsen’s play was originally written, published and performed in 1879. By setting A Doll’s House in 1950s suburban New Jersey and bringing black culture into the tale, Emeka has created a relevant story for our times that portrays issues of racial disparity and feminism.

It is Christmastime, and Nora, who is used to being pampered, has purchased an abundance of gifts. She is excited that her husband, Torvard has attained an important and lucrative position as a local bank manager. Their home is bustling with visitors, and all seems well until a dark secret of Nora’s surfaces, one that threatens Torvard’s career and the couple’s marital relationship. But as events unfold, Nora has revelations about her lifestyle, and she considers the power and promise of her own future.

The six-person, accomplished cast is a dream team. Cara Ricketts leads the company as Nora Helmer. She is joined by the talents of Pascale Armand as Christie Linde; Caylen Bryant as Helen; Joshua Echebiri as Torvard Helmer; Russell G. Jones as Dr. Rank; and Ian Lassiter as Nils Krogstad.

While much of the storyline is faithful to Henrik Ibsen’s original play, there are conversations and moments that make Justin Emeka’s adaptation particularly compelling. Some of the memorable scenes include Helen practicing her instrument to audition for Juilliard; Nora and Torvard discussing the prospect of his new job and salary; Christie surprising her friend Nora with a visit after a long absence; Nora ensuring that Helen feels welcome as her sister; Nils threatening Nora that he will expose her secret; Dr. Rank disclosing to Nora how he truly feels about her; Nora and Torvard returning home after a holiday party; and Nora expressing her inner feelings.

The Creative Team has done a wonderful job of bringing a provincial setting to the Two River Theater stage. The Team includes choreography by Mayte Natalio; scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon; costume design by Sarita Fellows; lighting design by Abigail Hoke-Brady; sound design by Germán Martez; and hair and make-up design Nikiya Mathis. The Composer is Caylen Bryant; Intimacy/Fight Coordinator is Gerardo Rodriguez, Dialect Coach is Nathan Crocker; Production Stage Manager is Kelsy Durkin; and Assistant Stage Manager is Lisa Toudic. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting/David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery.

It’s fascinating to see Henrik Ibsen’s gem of a play updated for a modern audience. We know that audiences will not only enjoy seeing A Doll’s House but will appreciate its important messaging. Make it part of your March entertainment schedule.

We applaud Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director, Nora DeVeau-Rosen for continuing to bring excellent theatre and programming to metro area audiences.

Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Doll’s House will be performed in their Robert Rechnitz Theater through March 15. For more information and ticketing, please visit Two River Theater and call 732.345.1400.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Reader Reviews

