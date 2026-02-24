My Shows
The Newton Theatre To Host Lita Ford And Welcome Back My Friends – An Evening With Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Both concerts go on sale February 27.

Feb. 24, 2026
The Newton Theatre will present two rock performances in 2026: Lita Ford in May and WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS – AN EVENING WITH EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER in September.

Lita Ford

Saturday, May 9, 2026
7:00 p.m. doors | 8:00 p.m. concert

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m., with a members-only presale Thursday, February 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $69.

Ford rose to prominence as lead guitarist for The Runaways before launching a solo career in the 1980s. Her album Lita produced charting singles including “Kiss Me Deadly” and the gold-certified duet “Close My Eyes Forever” with Ozzy Osbourne. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Ford has remained active as a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter.

WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS – AN EVENING WITH EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER

Thursday, September 24, 2026
7:00 p.m. doors | 8:00 p.m. concert

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m., with a members-only presale Thursday, February 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $69.

Created by Carl Palmer in cooperation with the estates of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, the multimedia concert experience combines archival video from a 1992 Royal Albert Hall performance with live musicians performing in sync. Palmer will appear with his ELP Legacy band, presenting music from Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s catalog.

The progressive rock group earned nine RIAA-certified gold albums in the United States and sold an estimated 48 million records worldwide.




