My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Rock Band Little Feat to Perform at BergenPAC in July 2026

With tongue stuck somewhat in cheek, Little Feat's “The Last Farewell Tour,” will begin in April 2026.

By: Mar. 04, 2026
Rock Band Little Feat to Perform at BergenPAC in July 2026 Image

Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour will be presented at bergenPAC on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Playing is the joy and satisfaction of touring, but it comes with the hard part – travel, the endless miles on a bus. There's no dodging the wear and tear, and Little Feat has been playing for quite a while.

With tongue stuck somewhat in cheek, Little Feat's “The Last Farewell Tour,” will begin in April 2026.

It's definitely not an absolute, never-gonna-play again statement. This wind-down will take several years to accomplish, and while it does, Feat will continue to perform and record as long as they are able. It's a retirement from the travel of touring.





Broadway Bracket


Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos