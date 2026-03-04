Rock Band Little Feat to Perform at BergenPAC in July 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour will be presented at bergenPAC on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Playing is the joy and satisfaction of touring, but it comes with the hard part – travel, the endless miles on a bus. There's no dodging the wear and tear, and Little Feat has been playing for quite a while.

With tongue stuck somewhat in cheek, Little Feat's “The Last Farewell Tour,” will begin in April 2026.

It's definitely not an absolute, never-gonna-play again statement. This wind-down will take several years to accomplish, and while it does, Feat will continue to perform and record as long as they are able. It's a retirement from the travel of touring.