Sinatra Spring Concert Will Celebrate Nelson Riddle and The 70th Anniversary of the Sounds of Sinatra

A two-hour special theatrical event, the Sinatra Celebration Concert, is upcoming this spring! The program will honor the legacy of musical icon Frank Sinatra, featuring live music and a tribute to the sensational arranger Nelson Riddle, and celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the long-running broadcast program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark.

The concert will take place on Sunday afternoon, June 7th, 2026, beginning promptly at 3 pm, at the Palaia Theater, inside the Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 South Main Street, Ocean Grove, NJ. Doors open at 2:30 pm, and advance tickets are required.

The creative show team includes: Emcee Brian Mark, executive producer of The Sounds of Sinatra; Zack Alexander, jazz vocalist, accompanied by The Swingadelic Big Band; Charles L. ‘Chuck' Granata, music historian and host of the broadcast program, Sinatra Standard Time on Jazz 88.3FM KSDS Radio; Dana Polan, Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies, New York University; and presented by producer Karen Morris, founder of Sand Castle Communications and The Rat Pack Music Alliance.

Ocean Grove, New Jersey has a rich history of showcasing a variety of famous musical acts, such as Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Neil Sedaka, Johnny Mathis, The Beach Boys and many more, all who performed in Ocean Grove at The Great Auditorium, built in the 19th century but sadly is closed now.

Tickets go on sale March 1st.