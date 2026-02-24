Review: SAMANTHA INSIDE OUT at NJ Rep-A Captivating One-Woman Show

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“I don’t want to think ahead because what’s ahead?.” by Samantha in Samantha Inside Out

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is launching their exciting 2026 Mainstage Season with the world premiere of Samantha Inside Out by the award-winning playwright, Marisa Smith. This smart, funny, and meaningful one-woman show is adroitly directed by Theresa Rebeck and showcases the acting talents of Elizabeth Heflin. It will be on stage at the Lumia Theater in Long Branch through March 15 with matinee and evening performances available.

When Samantha attends a spring faculty party with her husband Elliot, a university professor, the couple have a heated exchange, Samantha leaves the gathering and takes refuge in the bedroom of the host’s daughter. In a spirited discourse, she engages the audience with stories about the charity she developed, motherhood, Elliot’s philandering, growing older, and her romantic liaison. She also confesses feelings of anger and longing that she has dealt with for many years. Because of the many characters that Samantha discusses as she turns “inside out,” the story is very relatable for all. And Elizabeth Heflin’s energetic, compelling portrayal of Samantha is nothing short of amazing.

NJ Rep’s Creative Team has done a top job of creating the bedroom setting for the show. The team includes set design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; assistant lighting design by Janey Huber; technical direction by Bran Snyder; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone. The Production Stage Manager is Kristin Pfeifer, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Ian Duhart.

We applaud Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas and Executive Producer Gabor Barabas for continuing to bring the best in new plays to metro area audiences. Their 2026 season will continue to bring bold new works that speak directly to the moment.

We know our readers will be delighted to see a performance of Samantha Inside Out. The play will also encourage interesting conversations about lifestyle choices and changes.

Subscriptions and single tickets for all the shows in the 2026 Season are now on sale. For updates, tickets, and special events, visit www.njrep.org or call 732-229-3166. Samantha Inside Out will be performed on Thursday, at 7 PM, Friday & Saturday at 2 PM and 7 PM and on Sunday at 2 PM.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox, New Jersey Repertory Company

