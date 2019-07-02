VACNJ Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Joins The Summit Farmers Market

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will partner with artist and teacher, Amanda Thackray, at the Summit Farmers Market on Sunday, July 7, from 8 AM-1 PM. Thackray specializes in paper marbling, which is a method of aqueous surface design that can produce patterns similar to smooth marble or other kinds of stone. The patterns are the result of color floated on either plain water or a viscous solution known as size, and then carefully transferred to paper. Thackray will create work throughout the day while demonstrating the process for farmer's market visitors.

"Part of our mission at the Art Center is to expand the creative experience and foster stronger communities by empowering people to see, make, and learn about art," said Sarah Walko, the Art Center's director of education and community engagement. "Each Sunday at the Summit Farmers Market, our community comes together for physical, creative, and spiritual nourishment. By embedding artists in this environment where they can share their creative process, we invite people to experience creative nourishment."

The Summit Farmers Market takes place every Sunday through November 24, from 8 AM-1 PM. The market is held at Park & Shop Lot #2, at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Maple Street in Summit.

Amanda Thackray lives and works in Newark, NJ, and holds an MFA from the Rhode Island School of Design. She teaches at SUNY Purchase and Rutgers University. While she is trained in traditional and contemporary printmaking methods, her work ranges from installation and sculpture, to cast glass multiples, artists' books, drawings, and mixed media works on paper.

For 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Adult and children's group tours are available throughout the year. Gallery hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.





