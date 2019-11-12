VACNJ New Members Shows Open At The Art Center On November 16

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will host an opening reception for its two new members shows on Saturday, November 16, from 2-4 PM. Roz Dorlen's Out of this World: Spacescapes of the Cosmos and Serena Bocchino's Colorforms will be on view in the Marité and Joe Robinson Strolling Gallery II and in Ann's Place Gallery, respectively.

The work featured in Out of this World: Spacescapes of the Cosmos, from Summit artist Roz Dorlen, evolved from a combination of her two obsessions: astronomy and painting. "As with many sky enthusiasts, my interest in astronomy originated in childhood," says Dorlen. "Astronomy, combined with my passion for making art, formed the basis for this series of new works which artistically express all that the universe offers us."

In Colorforms, Serena Bocchino presents a series of works that use abstraction to create a metaphorical diagram of sound. "I create my work in layers. Each mark and pour defines the next and maintains the basic qualities of abstraction," says the artist. "The sequential nature creates the structure of each composition, as every element of a work acts as a part of the whole, contrasting or complimenting the next mark or pour."

Both shows on display were selected by the Art Center's Membership Committee, and will be on view through January 26, 2020. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

For 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Adult and children's group tours are available throughout the year. Gallery hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.





