VACNJ Art Center Hires Jillian Decker as New Director Of Development and Communications

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently announced the hiring of Jillian Decker as their new Director of Development and Communications. Decker comes to VACNJ after more than three years at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Foundation (NJVVMF), most recently as the Director of Development and External Affairs.

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art & Architectural History from Penn State University and a Master of Arts Degree in Arts Education & Administration from The Ohio State University, Decker began her career at the Aiken Center for the Arts, in Aiken, South Carolina. Following that, she worked as a Grant Writer at Artists' Guild of Columbia County, Georgia; as the Vice President and Director of Development at Columbia County Arts, Inc.; and as the Development Specialist at The Delaware Contemporary.

Among her accomplishments during her tenure at NJVVMF, which began in 2018, Decker redesigned the foundation's membership program and launched the Remembrance Program fundraising campaign, which led to the third-largest source of privately contributed revenue for the foundation. Decker oversaw all marketing and digital experiences, and developed the NJVVMF's monthly VetChat web series. She was also awarded Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) status by CFRE International in September 2020. "Jillian is an incredibly talented and motivated individual and I'm excited to have her on our team," said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director of the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey. "Her extensive experience in development, combined with her knowledge and passion for the arts will be invaluable as we grow and strengthen the Art Center's programs serving children and adults across New Jersey."