UCPAC Recieves Grant from Northfield Bank Foundation

On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Union County Performing Arts Center proudly accepted funding in the amount of $10,000 from the Northfield Bank Foundation to support programming, community outreach and historical preservation at the Main Stage theater.

Present to receive the check were UCPAC Trustees Al Faella and Joe Brown, UCPAC Board President Gene Jannotti, UCPAC Executive Director Brian Remo, UCPAC Board Treasurer Sabrina Elson (presenting funding on behalf of Northfield Bank Foundation), UCPAC Vice President Irv Hyatt, and Rahway City Mayor Raymond Giacobbe.

The mission of the Northfield Bank Foundation is to support not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools or other organizations operating in the communities in which Northfield Bank operates - specifically Staten Island, Brooklyn and Central New Jersey. The Foundation was founded on November 7, 2007 and has given to date over $7 million.



There are five local Northfield Bank branches in Union County including Avenel, Linden, Rahway, Union, and Westfield.

UCPAC's Executive Director Brian Remo, adds "Northfield Bank has been a standout among the many philanthropic partnering businesses we have had the pleasure and honor to work alongside here in Rahway and in Union County in an effort to create opportunity and promote the advocacy of the arts. We are so grateful to be included in their foundation's funding and fully intend to continue to convert their contributions into progress."





