Two River to Launch Pro Series and Summer Intensives

Two River Theater will bring back their Pro Series, a summer series of specialized courses offered on evenings and Saturdays, for students aged 14–18 who are looking to dig a little deeper into the world of theater. Participants will hone their craft with unparalleled training from industry pros, expand their network and get the insider tips to jumpstart their theater careers.



“We are excited to build upon our first year of Summer Pro Series classes to offer more design elements, and to strengthen our onstage classes as well,” says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. “All Pro Series students will thrive in small classes dedicated to individualized attention and personalized feedback. Students who are interested in Costume and Lighting Design will have access to our state-of-the-art theater. We are also offering Vocal Auditions, Monologues, Stage Combat. And Puppets! It’s going to be a fun, creative summer and we know students will love it!”



In addition to the Pro Series, Two River’s Summer Intensives is back for a not so typical summer theater camp!

Summer Intensives is for young people (ages 12–17) who want to make theater – to be in the rehearsal room or the scene shop to brainstorm ideas and help bring them to life. Students in the Backstage and Onstage Tracks work together to create a unique show each week that they perform on Friday night. Through the creation process, they learn tangible theater skills from top-notch teaching artists who challenge and bring out the best in them. Teaching Artists for Summer Intensives include Samantha Amaral (Choreographer), Olivia M. Buonsante (Backstage Track Co-Director), Rakesh Palisetty (Onstage Track Director), Lucas Pinner (Backstage Track Co-Director) and Elliot Roth (Onstage Track Music Director).

SUMMER INTENSIVES 2025

Week One: July 7 – 11 | Week Two: July 14 – 18

Classes are Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm | Performances are on Fridays at 8pm

To Register for Summer Intensives or the Pro Series, visit tworivertheater.org/intensives

Summer Intensives and Pro Series are accessible to ALL aspiring theater makers. Full and partial scholarships are available. For the application, visit https://tworivertheater.org/summer-intensives-scholarship-application/



Classes for the Pro Series include:

VOCAL AUDITION!

Taught by Elliot Roth

MON JUL 7 - FRI JUL 11 / 2025

6-7:30PM

In this class, we will find a song custom fit for YOU. We will help you with the ins and outs of auditioning; from the moment you walk in the room, how to communicate with your pianist/accompanist, vocal technique and style, story/lyrics and more! Whether you are working towards auditioning for a musical, a school program or show, college, or simply interested in gaining confidence in singing; this class is a way to brush up your skills at any level in a fun, welcoming environment. Students will sing their song on the Rechnitz stage on Friday evening.

COSTUME DESIGN

Taught by Olivia M. Buonsante

MON JUL 7 - FRI JUL 11 / 2025

6-7:30PM

This in-depth class explores the art and practice of costumes. Students will have hands-on experience bringing characters to life through what they wear, creating their own drawings, as well as pulling from Two Rivers’ costume stock based on the design techniques learned. This class is for anyone who wants to dive into a character through their fashion choices. Students should bring a laptop or iPad to every class. Email summercamp@trtc.org with questions.

STAGE COMBAT

Taught by Lucas Pinner

SAT JULY 12/2025

12-2PM

In this class, participants will be introduced to basic techniques of unarmed, hand-to-hand stage combat. Focusing on how to rehearse and perform fight sequences believably and safely, participants will learn a variety of moves such as punching, slapping, shoving, pulling hair, and falling. By the end, everyone will be able to convincingly engage in a fight, keeping the actor safe while throwing their character into danger.

AUDITION MONOLOGUES

Taught by Rakesh Palisetty

MON JUL 14 - FRI JUL 18/2025

6-7:30PM

This class is designed to help actors refine their monologue performances for auditions. Students will select a compelling monologue that suits their casting type and learn techniques to enhance delivery, emotional connection, and stage presence. This work will ensure that students leave a lasting impression on casting directors through confident, captivating performances. Students will perform their monologue on the Rechnitz stage on Friday evening.

LIGHTING DESIGN

Taught by Olivia M. Buonsante

MON JUL 14 - FRI JUL 18 / 2025

6-7:30PM

This in-depth class explores the art and practice of lighting design for theatre. Students will work hands-on with lighting equipment as well as learn design techniques to produce their own compositions. Students should bring a laptop or iPad to every class. Email summercamp@trtc.org with questions.



PUPPETRY

Taught by Lucas Pinner

SAT JULY 19/2025

12-2PM

In this class, participants will learn the basics of puppetry, ranging from using their hands as puppets, to using found objects as puppets, and finally, to building their own! Techniques learned will include how to make a puppet breathe, how to move a puppet’s mouth properly, and how to create an original character with a unique voice and personality. Participants will get the chance to breathe life into a puppet they make from scratch, welcoming a new character into the room!

