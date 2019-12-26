Top Articles on BROADWAYWORLD NEW JERSEY NJ for 2019

Broadwayworld New Jersey had a great year in 2019 covering the Garden State entertainment scene with an array of articles for our readers to enjoy. From reviews and interviews to cast announcements and special features, our team has done a fabulous job of keeping people totally informed. Check out some of the popular pieces from 2019 and stay tuned to BWW NJ in 2020 for more great coverage.

Regional Awards: Our regional awards for New Jersey is a highlight for our readers who enjoy nominating and voting for Garden State theaters and artists in a variety of categories. We are in the final week of voting for this year. /new-jersey/article/Final-Week-To-Vote-for-the-2019-BroadwayWorld-New-Jersey-Awards-20191223.

Interviews: We are proud to interview many members of the casts and creative teams for NJ show. Learn about the career of Ian Belknap, the Artistic Director of The Acting Company, who directed Romeo and Juliet at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. /new-jersey/article/BWW-Interview-Director-Ian-Belknap-of-ROMEO-AND-JULIET-at-The-Shakespeare-Theatre-of-New-Jersey-20191009. Erica Handel interviewed Ace Young who starred as Radames in Aida at Axelrod Performing Arts Center. /new-jersey/article/BWW-Interview-Ace-Young-Stars-as-Radames-in-AIDA-at-Axelrod-Performing-Arts-Center-20190606. And writer, Jaclyn Layman interviewed Brett Messenger to find out all the news about Live Arts at Morris Museum in Morristown. /new-jersey/article/BWW-Interview-Brett-Messenger-Curatorial-Director-of-LIVE-ARTS-at-the-MORRIS-MUSEUM-20190703.

Reviews: Our team loves to attend shows and let our readers know what they think. Read Adam Cohen's review of Pipeline at Mile Square Theatre in Hoboken. /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-PIPELINE-at-Mile-Square-Theatre-20190914. And here's Marina Kennedy's review of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz at Paper Mill Playhouse. /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-CHASING-RAINBOWS-THE-ROAD-TO-OZ-at-Paper-Mill-Playhouse-An-Exhilarating-New-Musical-Theatre-Production-20191007.

Casting Announcements: We keep readers informed of the shows that are coming and who will be in the casts like this one for Joe Iconis' Love in Hate Nation at Two River Theater. /new-jersey/article/Two-River-Theater-Announces-Company-For-LOVE-IN-HATE-NATION-20190813

Blogging: We have student bloggers, college bloggers, and contributors who like to lend some interesting perspectives to the entertainment scene. Sarah Osman shares her thoughts on "Influence." /new-jersey/article/BWW-Blog-Influence-20190412 Writer Gina Zenyuch, who directed Love Letters at Nutley Little Theatre shares a "Director's Chat." /new-jersey/article/Blogging-about-LOVE-LETTERS-at-Nutley-Little-Theatre-Directors-Chat-20191211.

Special Features: There's so much going on in and around New Jersey. Our talented and creative team presents articles you won't find anywhere else. Read Michael T. Mooney's piece, The Garden State Loves Lucy! /new-jersey/article/BWW-Feature-THE-GARDEN-STATE-LOVES-LUCY-20190224.

City Guide: Be up do date what is going on in the Garden State with our calendar! /new-jersey/calendar.cfm.

Photo Flashes: We love to give our readers a sneak peak of the shows or some opening night shots. See a photo flash of Memoirs of a Forgotten Man at New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch. /new-jersey/article/Photo-Flash-MEMOIRS-OF-A-FORGOTTEN-MAN-At-NJ-Rep-20190809. And enjoy Genevieve Rafter Keddy's opening night photos of Cinderella at Paper Mill Playhouse. /new-jersey/article/Photo-Coverage-The-Cast-of-RODGERS-HAMMERSTEINS-CINDERELLA-Take-Opening-Night-Bows-20191125.

Latest News: Our Newsdesk gives up to the minute news from every theatre venue in New Jersey. Here's an exciting announcement from Mercer County Community College. /new-jersey/article/MCCCs-DESIRES-OF-A-CRIMINAL-Invited-To-Kennedy-Center-Festival-20191219

