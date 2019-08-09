Photo Flash: MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN At NJ Rep

Aug. 9, 2019  

A Soviet journalist with the gift of total recall. A psychologist seeking to rehabilitate herself. A government censor with a secret past.

Their fates become entwined as victims and collaborators in Stalin's campaign to rewrite public memory in the National New Play Network World premiere of D.W.

Gregory's "Memoirs of a Forgotten Man" playing at NJ Rep, 179 Broadway, Long Branch, August 15 thru September 15. For tickets call 732-229-3166 or visit www.njrep.org

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

Amie Bermowitz and Steve Brady

Steve Brady, Benjamin Satchel, Andrea Gallo and Amie Bermowitz.



