Photo Flash: MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN At NJ Rep
A Soviet journalist with the gift of total recall. A psychologist seeking to rehabilitate herself. A government censor with a secret past.
Their fates become entwined as victims and collaborators in Stalin's campaign to rewrite public memory in the National New Play Network World premiere of D.W.
Gregory's "Memoirs of a Forgotten Man" playing at NJ Rep, 179 Broadway, Long Branch, August 15 thru September 15. For tickets call 732-229-3166 or visit www.njrep.org
Photo Credit: Andrea Phox
Amie Bermowitz and Steve Brady
Steve Brady, Benjamin Satchel, Andrea Gallo and Amie Bermowitz.