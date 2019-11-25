Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Take Opening Night Bows

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will continue through Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Annie), and music direction by Michael Borth (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), the principal cast will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Donna English (Paper Mill's Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill's Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Paper Mill's Annie) as Sebastian, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.

Rounding out the cast are John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams and Minami Yusui.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet

The Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

The Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

The Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

The Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Michael Wayne Wordly and The Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Andrew Kober

Andrew Kober

Rose Hemingway

Angel Lin

Christopher Sieber and Dee Hoty

Dee Hoty

Donna English

Donna English

Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet

Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet

Billy Harrigan Tighe

Ashley Blanchet

Ashley Blanchet, Donna English, Dee Hoty and Angel Lin

Rose Hemingway, Christopher Sieber, Billy Harrigan Tighe, Ashley Blanchet, Donna English and Dee Hoty

Ashley Blanchet

Ashley Blanchet, Donna English, Dee Hoty and Angel Lin

Andrew Kober

Rose Hemingway

Billy Harrigan Tighe

Billy Harrigan Tighe, Ashley Blanchet, Donna English, Dee Hoty, Angel Lin and Michael Wayne Wordly

Rose Hemingway, Christopher Sieber, Billy Harrigan Tighe, Ashley Blanchet, Donna English, Dee Hoty, Angel Lin and Michael Wayne Wordly



