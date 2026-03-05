Bergen County Players Will Open THE CAKE With Special Community Event

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bergen County Players (BCP) is turning up the heat for the opening of Bekah Brunstetter's hit dramedy, The Cake, with a special community-focused promotion: "A Slice of Community: Opening Weekend Reception." To celebrate the "faith, family, and frosting" at the heart of the play, BCP has partnered with local favorite The Modern Cakery to host a complimentary pre-curtain reception in the lounge of the Little Firehouse Theatre during opening weekend, March 14 and 15.

Theatergoers will be treated to baked goods from The Modern Cakery, paired with hot coffee and classic Southern-style sweet tea. The reception offers a literal taste of the world inhabited by the play's protagonist, Della, a North Carolina baker whose life is upended when her deeply held beliefs are challenged by a surprise wedding cake request.

"We wanted to bring the flavors of the show directly to our audience," said Alyson Cohn, President at Bergen County Players. "Partnering with our neighbors at The Modern Cakery allows us to celebrate Oradell's local talent while setting the stage for this touching and topical story."

Written by Bekah Brunstetter (writer/producer of NBC's This Is Us), The Cake is a deliciously funny and moving exploration of human connection. When Della is asked to bake a cake for her Best Friend's daughter, she must navigate a crisis of conscience that tests the limits of her faith and her heart.