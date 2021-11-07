Tony Award Nominee SWEAT to Come to Fair Lawn's Old Library Theatre

Pulitzer Prize winning play Sweat will take the stage at Fair Lawn's Old Library Theatre this November. Sweat is about a group of friends that have shared a lot at the local bar after working together on the factory floor in a proud, blue-collar community in Reading, Pennsylvania. The group must contend with layoffs and picket lines, putting them at odds with each other. This is a political and heart-wrenching play about employment, race, and self-identity. In addition to winning the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the original Broadway production was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Play.

The production will run November 19-21 with 19th & 20th having shows at 8pm and the 21st at 2pm. Regular, senior, and child tickets can be purchased here: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/old-library-theatre/sweat-75125/tickets?fbclid=IwAR037XjexLWmt4In4F2FMNiZH9sDTQuaOEDksY_DocvRi58UfWXoEwhOcWM

In order to ensure everyone's safety from Covid-19, here are the steps we're taking at OLT: The theatre will be sanitized prior to your arrival. We are only selling tickets at 75% capacity. Upon arrival, please show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. Temperature checks and masks will be required.