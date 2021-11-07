Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Award Nominee SWEAT to Come to Fair Lawn's Old Library Theatre

The play will run November 19-21.

Nov. 7, 2021  
Pulitzer Prize winning play Sweat will take the stage at Fair Lawn's Old Library Theatre this November. Sweat is about a group of friends that have shared a lot at the local bar after working together on the factory floor in a proud, blue-collar community in Reading, Pennsylvania. The group must contend with layoffs and picket lines, putting them at odds with each other. This is a political and heart-wrenching play about employment, race, and self-identity. In addition to winning the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the original Broadway production was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Play.

The production will run November 19-21 with 19th & 20th having shows at 8pm and the 21st at 2pm. Regular, senior, and child tickets can be purchased here: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/old-library-theatre/sweat-75125/tickets?fbclid=IwAR037XjexLWmt4In4F2FMNiZH9sDTQuaOEDksY_DocvRi58UfWXoEwhOcWM

In order to ensure everyone's safety from Covid-19, here are the steps we're taking at OLT: The theatre will be sanitized prior to your arrival. We are only selling tickets at 75% capacity. Upon arrival, please show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. Temperature checks and masks will be required.


