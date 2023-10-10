Tickets to THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR at BergenPAC to go on Sale This Week

By: Oct. 10, 2023

bergenPAC will present The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

$31 -$55

The critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, created by Jonathan Rockefeller, features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets. The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show – The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969, selling more than 48 million copies worldwide. Brown Bear, Brown Bear - now celebrating 50 years - has sold more than 18.2 million copies. 

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631
(201) 227-1030
www.bergenpac.org

Click Here

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.




