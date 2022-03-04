The Theatre Project to Host Interactive Program, BLACK LIVES/BLUE LIVES

The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org), a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will be offering the thought-provoking interactive program, Black Lives/Blue Lives on Monday, March 21,1pm and 7:30pm, Tickets for the live online performances and facilitated discussions are $10.

The two one-act, interlocking plays were written by two accomplished screenwriters: Black Lives was written by Los Angeles-based, Emmy-nominated writer Steve Harper, whose credits include the ABC series American Crime, and the TNT drama Tell Me Your Secrets, while Blue Lives was adapted from Adam Plantinga's acclaimed non-fiction book, 400 Things Cops Know: Street-Smart Lessons from a Veteran Patrolman, by New Jersey author, playwright, and screenwriter Bill Mesce, Jr

The audience conversations that follow the two monologues are facilitated by retired Theater Project Executive Producer Daaimah Talley, and Dr. Sara Compion, director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Studies at Kean University. "There is power in courageously open and respectful dialogue," says Dr. Compion. "It builds social trust and harmony amongst divided groups. The Black Lives/Blue Lives production offers a venue for this kind of important conversation." The program has been offered to schools and organizations around the state for the last two years, thanks in part to grants from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities.

The program is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theatre festival, which provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages throughout the months of March, April, and May. Black Lives/Blue Lives has been developed with support by grants from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities.

"The New Jersey Theatre Alliance is grateful that The Theater Project is participating in the 2022 Stages Festival," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "For 25 years, The Stages Festival has provided theatrical experiences for more than 200,000 residents across New Jersey. We are thrilled that we can bring communities together through the power of theatre ".

The NJTA 2022 Stages Festival is made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; New Jersey Historical Commission. A full calendar of events is available at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

For further information on The Theater Project, a Union Township-based 501(c)3 non-profit, professional theater producing off-Broadway quality shows for New Jersey audiences, or to schedule a performance of Black Lives/Blue Lives, visit TheTheaterProject.org or call 908-809-8865.

Pictured: Steve Harper