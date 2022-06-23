The Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center Announces Summer Lineup

The Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge welcomes New Jersey Festival Orchestra to the stage for their production of An American AND Paris and The Jersey Tenors™.

First up, USA's Gershwin meets the French impressionists! Join NJ Festival Orchestra, led by Maestro David Wroe, on July 31 at 2:30 PM for a glorious live performance of masterworks by George Gershwin, Saint-Saens, Debussy and more. An unforgettable summer celebration for the entire family. The program includes Gershwin's An American in Paris, Saint-Saens Carnival of the Animals, Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune, and Danse macabre and Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending featuring Brennan Sweet, violin.

Then, join us in August for The Jersey Tenors™ on August 6 at 7:30 PM and August 7 at 2:30 PM. The Jersey Tenors™ is the newest Opera/Rock Mash-up sensation that creates an explosive blend of the most iconic Opera classics alongside such Rock 'n Roll industry greats as Queen, Journey, Elton John, and Billy Joel to name but a few. But their 'Jersey pride' also brings them back to their roots as they highlight hometown heroes like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and even Whitney Houston (Jersey Girl)!

The Jersey Tenors™ pride also extends to our nation and the heroes that defend it! They are proud Honor Guard members with The Wounded Warrior Project and pay tribute those men and women who have paid the ultimate price for freedom during their show.

These four charming wise guys will Raise the Roof with their powerful voices, and they will have you singing along before yous guys know it. From Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Figaro...Forgettaboutit!!!

Tickets for both shows are available online at www.fellowshipculturalartscenter.org or by phone at 908-580-3892.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience in our Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before our evening The Jersey Tenors™ performance. Culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm seating on the day of the performance.