The Discovery Orchestra Holds Interactive Discovery Concert

The Discovery Orchestra (the Orchestra) will kick off its 33rd season with Discover The Firebird, an interactive concert taped for national broadcast, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2:45 PM to 4:30 PM ET at the Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey. Over 500 audience members will have a chance to be part of the taping for national broadcast while they are simultaneously led through three movements of Igor Stravinsky's Firebird Suite. Discover The Firebird will be nationally distributed by American Public Television beginning in the spring of 2020 and will mark the Orchestra's fifth public television program.

Following The Discovery Orchestra's traditional Discovery Concert and listening lesson format, the Orchestra's Artistic Director, Maestro George Marriner Maull, will conduct the 86-member orchestra through Stravinsky's exciting Infernal Dance movement, using humor and narrative to interactively guide audience members through various musical details, including Stravinsky's use of dynamic contrasts and his methods of creating texture. By breaking down elements of this timeless composition, both classically-trained and classically-curious audience members alike will learn new, active listening skills to expand their emotional connection to classical music.

"We're thrilled to usher in our 33rd season at the Orchestra with an exciting media event, working with our partners at American Public television and Midnight Media Group," said Virginia Johnston, Executive Director of The Discovery Orchestra. "Knowing that our programs will become accessible to music lovers nationwide brings with it a humbling feeling. Our expanding media capability creates the possibility to engage a much larger audience with the knowledge to form a deep, emotional connection to classical music."

"Over the past three plus decades, we have worked passionately to help people worldwide discover new, meaningful and memorable ways to listen to and identify with classical music," said Maestro George Marriner Maull, Artistic Director of The Discovery Orchestra. "I am very happy that, in leading our orchestra through aspects of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite for national broadcast, we will, in an accessible and expansive way, seek to transform the listening experience and give viewers the tools to truly enjoy not only this amazing musical score, but also other classical compositions they may encounter."

As part of its community outreach efforts, the Orchestra will be covering the cost of transportation for over 100 students from community groups throughout New Jersey, including Newark School for the Arts, Rhythms 4 Life in Morristown, the Paterson Music Project, and music students from Drew University.

To see previous examples of the Orchestra's media programs, visit their website at https://discoveryorchestra.org/tv-shows or stream their latest program, Fall in Love with Music, for free on Amazon Prime.

Tickets for the Discover The Firebird concert are complimentary and will be available until September 3rd. Reserve your tickets by calling The Discovery Orchestra office at (973) 379-2200 or emailing Diane@DiscoveryOrchestra.org.





