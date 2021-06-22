The 35th Anniversary Hispanic Youth Showcase Pays Homage to Whitney Houston at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents the 35th Anniversary Hispanic Youth Showcase on Tuesday, June 29, at 7:00 p.m. This is a FREE Virtual event will can be seen LIVE on NJPAC's Facebook Page by visiting: NJPAC's Facebook Page.

This year's showcase pays homage to Newark native, international superstar Whitney Houston. Get a glimpse of the best singers, actors, and dancers of tomorrow as children and young adults present showstopping performances.

The guest emcees are Arlene Ng Acosta, an actress, singer, and six-time Hispanic Youth Showcase winner, and Rafael Toro, Public Relations Director at Goya Foods.

This annual multi-disciplinary performance shines a spotlight on young performers and offers you a chance to vote for your favorite artists! Those selected as winners will receive scholarships and other prizes.

Recommended for viewers ages eight years old and up. This annual celebration of Hispanic heritage has been hosted by NJPAC's Arts Education Department since the Arts Center's opening in 1997. Today, the Community Engagement department is proud to present these extraordinarily talented young people as they compete for the "Best of the Best" award, honor their cultural heritage - and entertain us all!

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.