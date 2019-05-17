Texas Hold 'Em Tournament And Casino Night Was A Winner For SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) kicked off its Spring fundraising with a spectacular Texas Hold 'em Tournament and Casino Night on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at The Crestmont Country Club in West Orange. The exciting evening of poker and casino games was an unqualified financial success netting over $71,000 for the South Orange non-profit. Proceeds will be used for education activities anad community events, along with the day-to-day operations of "New Jersey's Favorite Small Performing Arts Center." SOPAC provides high-quality engaging performances at affordable prices, serving over 50,000 people each year and garnering excellent reviews for its diverse presentations.

Committee chair and SOPAC Board of Governors member Carl Wolf spearheaded the successful event for the second year, with many guests attending again after being introduced to the South Orange Performing Arts Center Texas Hold 'em last year. "I was delighted to see so many people support SOPAC and this event once again. It's always such a good time! It's a combination of guests wanting to support our organization and understanding how vital arts education is in addition to knowing how much fun they'll have throughout the night!" said Wolf. "It's just one of the many ways people support SOPAC- and have a good time too!"

The Grand Prize Winner received an all-expense trip to Nashville while the Runner-Up received a two-night stay at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod. Tickets to the second round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage, tickets and a backstage tour to Broadway's Book of Mormon and a Bozily Laser Golf Range Finder rounded out the prizes for the 3rd - 5th place winners.

This event was generously sponsored by Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, http://spartancapital.com/, a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. SCS also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services LLC.

In addition to Spartan Capital, Lakota Holdings, M&T Bank, JACLO, Sandalwood Securities, BCB Community Bank and World Wide Sales, as well as a number of other individual donors provided support for the night of fun and prizes. SOPAC is grateful to these sponsors who recognize the importance of arts activities and programs in the community, the local region and beyond.

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The premier arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. To further expand its offerings, SOPAC has a partnership with the Juilliard School of Music to present Juilliard @ SOPAC-a series featuring upcoming musicians from the acclaimed conservatory. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council's performances, including Classical Concert Series, Jazz 'N the Hall performances and Seton Hall Theatre productions. American Theater Group is SOPAC's theatre company in-residence. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You