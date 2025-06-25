Temporary Venue Change for East Lynne Theater Co.'s Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to an unexpected issue with the air conditioning system at Cape May Presbyterian Church, East Lynne Theater Company is relocating select upcoming performances of “Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise” to the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen AME Church. Audiences with tickets to performances 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, June 25-28, should go to the Clemans Theater, located at 717 Franklin St.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate everyone's understanding,” said Mark David Boberick, East Lynne's executive director. “We want to ensure the safety and comfort of all audience members, as well as our cast and crew, especially during this current heatwave.”

All tickets will be honored at the Clemans Theater for the Arts.

At this time, the venue status of the remaining performances is to be determined, pending repairs. Representatives with East Lynne are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates. Ticketholders should go to EastLynneTheater.org or Facebook for venue status updates on remaining shows.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” runs 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through July 12. There is a special matinee at 3 p.m. on July 4 (no evening show). Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 seniors, $25 students and military. Shows will take place at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St. For tickets to and more info on all shows, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

Comments

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...