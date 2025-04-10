TWILIGHT IN CONCERT Comes to NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is proud to present the Twilight in Concert Tour on Sunday, November 23, at 3:00 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey. Experience the world of Twilight (2008) like never before with this cinematic live-to-film event that brings the beloved saga to life through live music. Featuring a stunning performance by a 12-piece ensemble of both rock and orchestral musicians, this extraordinary experience allows fans to relive Bella and Edward's epic love story in an intimate and captivating way.



As the original film plays on a full-size cinema screen, the stunning live score will transport you straight to Forks, capturing every heartfelt moment, from Bella's Lullaby to the electrifying battle scenes. Over a thousand twinkling candles will illuminate the stage, creating a romantic and magical atmosphere that enhances the beauty of the film's iconic music.



This one-of-a-kind live-to-film concert experience is designed for devoted Twilight fans and newcomers alike, offering an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate the film's legendary soundtrack in a way never seen before. Whether you're Team Edward, Team Jacob, Team Bella, or simply in love with the story, Twilight In Concert is an evening of nostalgia, romance, and musical brilliance. Don't miss your chance to be part of this incredible journey.



Don't miss this opportunity to see Twilight in Concert Tour, reserve tickets now by visiting njpac.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.