THE STREETCAR PROJECT is Coming to Aspen and Asbury Park This Summer

The Streetcar Project is bringing its version of Tennessee Williams’s landmark American play, A Streetcar Named Desire, to Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House July 27-30, 2025, and to Asbury Park, NJ’s historically haunted Carousel House August 17-19. Performances at the Carousel House are presented in association with the Asbury Book Cooperative.

An airplane hangar, a church, a bar, a warehouse, a dining hall, a movie theater, a factory, a library, a boutique, a barn...for the past two years The Streetcar Project has toured Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, to unconventional spaces around the country. This summer, the landmark production reaches new heights (and depths), bringing its magic to the historic Vault Lobby at Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House (a former bank vault) and Asbury Park, NJ’s Carousel House, one of the most haunted locations in America.

Westrate and Owen have set out to create a production of the play like no other. By presenting Tennessee Williams’s complete, unabridged text with no props or set, this production is designed to be performed everywhere. It’s hyper intimate, completely unique, and incredibly revealing. It strips bare to the bones the greatest piece of American drama. You’ve never seen A Streetcar Named Desire like this before, and you never will again.



