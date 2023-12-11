THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING and the Play SECOND CHANCES Come to Teaneck This Month

Featuring the music of Avi Kunstler, a special evening of selections from THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING, preceded by a staged reading of the play SECOND CHANCES, will be presented by Black Box Studios on Saturday, December 23rd, 8:00 PM at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ.

Tickets for this all-ages show are $25, and on sale now at Click Here. Located at 1409 Queen Anne Road between State Street and Walraven Drive, Debonair offers a cash bar, ample free parking, and ground floor entry in the West Englewood section of Teaneck. Doors open at 7:30PM.

THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING - which is slated for a full-scale, long-awaited revival in early 2024 - follows the story of 30-something Single Jewish Female on NY's Upper West Side as she embarks on a wild and comedic search for her soul-mate with the help of her three best married friends, all engulfed in relationship troubles of their own.

In the early 2000's, NYTheater.com noted that SOUL SEARCHING "has the potential to be a real crowd pleaser - a feel-good date show on the order of I LOvE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE." The New York Theater Wire noted "at last a Jewish HAIR...it may well become a classic." NewYorkCool.com called it "...a great choice...thought provoking entertainment...[for] people from all backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities."

Written by Avi Kunstler and Matt Okin, selections from the show will be performed by Ben Shanblatt's three-piece rock band, Black Box actress/singer Ilana Schimmel, Black Box actor/singer J Niles, Black Box actress/alum Leora Lerner, and NY-based actor, singer and dancer Sierra Berkeley Fisher.

The father/son comedy drama SECOND CHANCES, also preparing for an overdue revival, was acclaimed in NYC and on national tours from 1998-2003. The piece is written by Michael Gurin, long-time Black Box creative, and features the acting talents of J Niles and Black Box regular Zach Abraham.

For further information, please email eventsatblackbox@gmail.com. Further details on Black Box and Debonair are always available at www.blackboxpac.com and Click Here.