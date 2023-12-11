Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING and the Play SECOND CHANCES Come to Teaneck This Month

The event is on Saturday, December 23rd, 8:00 PM at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 4 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong

THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING and the Play SECOND CHANCES Come to Teaneck This Month

Featuring the music of Avi Kunstler, a special evening of selections from THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING, preceded by a staged reading of the play SECOND CHANCES, will be presented by Black Box Studios on Saturday, December 23rd, 8:00 PM at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ.

Tickets for this all-ages show are $25, and on sale now at Click Here. Located at 1409 Queen Anne Road between State Street and Walraven Drive, Debonair offers a cash bar, ample free parking, and ground floor entry in the West Englewood section of Teaneck. Doors open at 7:30PM.

THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING - which is slated for a full-scale, long-awaited revival in early 2024 - follows the story of 30-something Single Jewish Female on NY's Upper West Side as she embarks on a wild and comedic search for her soul-mate with the help of her three best married friends, all engulfed in relationship troubles of their own.

In the early 2000's, NYTheater.com noted that SOUL SEARCHING "has the potential to be a real crowd pleaser - a feel-good date show on the order of I LOvE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE." The New York Theater Wire noted "at last a Jewish HAIR...it may well become a classic." NewYorkCool.com called it "...a great choice...thought provoking entertainment...[for] people from all backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities."

Written by Avi Kunstler and Matt Okin, selections from the show will be performed by Ben Shanblatt's three-piece rock band, Black Box actress/singer Ilana Schimmel, Black Box actor/singer J Niles, Black Box actress/alum Leora Lerner, and NY-based actor, singer and dancer Sierra Berkeley Fisher.

The father/son comedy drama SECOND CHANCES, also preparing for an overdue revival, was acclaimed in NYC and on national tours from 1998-2003. The piece is written by Michael Gurin, long-time Black Box creative, and features the acting talents of J Niles and Black Box regular Zach Abraham.

For further information, please email eventsatblackbox@gmail.com. Further details on Black Box and Debonair are always available at www.blackboxpac.com and Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Sinatra Scholar Talks Frank at Swingin New Jersey Birthday Bash Photo
Sinatra Scholar Talks Frank at Swingin' New Jersey Birthday Bash

All who attended the “Jolly Sinatra Birthday and Holiday Giving Event!” on Sunday, December 10, 2023, overlooking the lovely marina in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey, were wowed by the fascinating lecture given by Sinatra Scholar Charles L. “Chuck” Granata,  who relayed stories and personal insights about the ever popular musical icon, Frank Sinatra.

2
WELCOME TO THE MOON AND OTHER PLAYS By John Patrick Shanley Comes to New Jersey Photo
WELCOME TO THE MOON AND OTHER PLAYS By John Patrick Shanley Comes to New Jersey

John Patrick Shanley's Welcome To The Moon And Other Plays  comes to Actors Playground School of Theatre next month. Performances will run Friday January 5th, Saturday January 6th, and Sunday January 7th.

3
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatres 2023 Season Photo
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season

Watch highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet's Architects of Dance and the Polar Express here!

4
Mile Square Theatre to Offer Discounted Tickets to THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM Photo
Mile Square Theatre to Offer Discounted Tickets to THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

Find out more about how to get discounted tickets to 'THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM' at Mile Square Theatre here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Annie in New Jersey Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
Discover Beethoven's Eroica in New Jersey Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Playhouse 22 (4/12-4/28)
New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty in New Jersey New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
Fiddler on the Roof in New Jersey Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
A Christmas Story: The Musical in New Jersey A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
Handel's Messiah in New Jersey Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark (12/17-12/17)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You